French transport major Alstom has won order from Sydney Metro

French transport major Alstom has won a follow-on order from Sydney Metro to provide 23 six-car fully-automated trainsets, the firm said on Friday, adding that these will be manufactured at Sri city, Andhra Pradesh. The Government of New South Wales reached agreement with Northwest Rapid Transit (NRT) consortium on Friday to extend the Sydney Metro trains, systems, operations and maintenance public-private partnership (PPP) contract, the company said in a statement.

Under the contract, valued at approximately Euro 350 million, Alstom will be responsible for the project management, design, supply, manufacturing, testing and commissioning of 23 six-car fully-automated Metropolis trains and the Urbalis 400 Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system. The trains will be manufactured in Alstom's manufacturing centre in Sri City, India which successfully delivered 22 Metropolis trains for the Metro North West Line. The contract also includes an option to purchase further trains if required.

Currently, the Indian arm of the French major has orders for the delivery of 248 cars for Mumbai Metro Line III, 212 cars for Montreal Metro and 10 more train sets for Chennai Metro Rail.

