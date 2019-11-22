Gujarat govt unveils integrated online revenue services system

The Gujarat government on Friday unveiled the integrated online revenue applications (iORA) 2.0, which brings nineteen services under the revenue department online. The department has also digitised land records from 1931 till 2004, which includes eight crore pages scanned, indexed, verified, and uploaded, an official said.

"Services like AnyROR (right of records), e-Dhara (land registration), gARVI (Automation of Administration of Registration, Valuation and Indexing), iRCMS (Integrated Revenue Case Management System), and RFMS (Revenue File Monitoring System), will ease revenue services," Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Pankaj Kumar said at a function in Gandhinagar. "iORA 2.0 is the first for a state in India towards ease in revenue services. Land record details have been made available online, along with details of cases in revenue offices and courts linked to it, which will be revealed by clicking on a given survey number. RFMS will show us where the file is pending, how long it has stayed there and with which official," Kumar said.

E-Dhara will ensure a large part of land registration work is completed in 45 days, while under eGarvi, over 13 lakh documents have been registered through computers, Kumar said. "Under iECMS, revenue cases are being monitored, which has helped reduce the number of disputed land cases," he said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who attended the event in Gandhinagar along with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel, said his government plans to make services to the people hassle-free and corruption free. "This is a historic, revolutionary change in revenue services. Revenue department is the mother department of the government, and simplicity in revenue services will make the entire government simple," he said.

"With one click we can get revenue details till 1931. Delays in the name of pre-scrutiny, final scrutiny will be removed. The collector will have to give permission within twenty four hours. If he does not do so, his computer will be locked, and he will have to reply for this," he said.

"iORA 2.0 also means faceless administration, with primary scrutiny done by officials who will be assigned by computers, with privacy ensured. Scrutiny of documents will be fast," minister Kaushik Patel said..

