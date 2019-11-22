'Criminal' held after brief exchange of fire with police

An alleged criminal was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, two men on a motorcycle were signalled to stop for checking by police, but they sped away and fired at policemen. The police party retaliated and gave them a chase, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

One of the men sustained a bullet injury on his leg in police's retaliatory firing, he said. He was nabbed and identified as Ashraf Ali, a dreaded criminal, of Amroha, Singh said.

His other accomplice, identified as Karan alias Kiranpal, also a native of Amroha, fled the spot, the SSP said. One country-made pistol of .315 bore, two live and two empty cartridges were seized from his possession and the motorcycle on which the two were riding was impounded, he said.

Several cases under IPC are registered against Ali at various police stations of Ghaziabad, Amroha and Delhi, Singh said.

