International Development News
Development News Edition

'Criminal' held after brief exchange of fire with police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 22:06 IST
'Criminal' held after brief exchange of fire with police

An alleged criminal was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, two men on a motorcycle were signalled to stop for checking by police, but they sped away and fired at policemen. The police party retaliated and gave them a chase, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

One of the men sustained a bullet injury on his leg in police's retaliatory firing, he said. He was nabbed and identified as Ashraf Ali, a dreaded criminal, of Amroha, Singh said.

His other accomplice, identified as Karan alias Kiranpal, also a native of Amroha, fled the spot, the SSP said. One country-made pistol of .315 bore, two live and two empty cartridges were seized from his possession and the motorcycle on which the two were riding was impounded, he said.

Several cases under IPC are registered against Ali at various police stations of Ghaziabad, Amroha and Delhi, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Manipur: CBI raids residence of Ibobi Singh, recovers over Rs 11 lakh cash, several high-end cars

Imphal Manipur India, Nov 22 Over Rs 11 lakh cash, branded luxury cars of Audi, Mitsubishi, Honda and Hyundai have been recovered from the residence of former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh during a CBI raid on Friday. According to sources, the...

Just in time for Christmas, wooden manger relics heading from Rome to Bethlehem - Palestinians

Wooden relics said to be from the manger that held the infant Jesus will be returned from Rome to Bethlehem in time for the Christmas season, Palestinian officials said on Friday.Bethlehems mayor, Anton Salman, told the Palestinian news age...

Manipur: 2 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack

Two Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack near Thangmeiband Improvement Club outside Manipur Assembly complex. The incident took place at around 515 pm. The grenade is suspected to have been lobbed by ...

Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passes away at 93

Veteran actor and Shabana Azmis mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away here on Friday evening due to age-related illness at the age of 93. Kaifis son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of the death of the theatre and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019