ASI suspended for thrashing restaurant manager in Nizamuddin

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was suspended with immediate effect for allegedly thrashing a restaurant manager who failed to attend his calls, police said on Friday. The victim was identified as Shivam Thukral who works as a manager in a restaurant at the Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station, they said.

In a purported video, Shivam Thukral, alleged that at 8.24 pm on Thursday, he got a call from the SHO of Government Railway Police (GRP), who ordered food which was delivered to him. "Meanwhile, I got repeated calls from the ASI and I failed to respond his calls as I was busy attending to other customers," he said. He further alleged that a policeman arrived at the restaurant and asked him to come to the police station. Thukral said he will come later as he was busy but the policeman insisted on coming with him immediately, a senior police officer said.

In his complaint, he also alleged that the ASI Mukesh slapped him and beat him with a stick. He also kicked him on his private parts. The ASI handcuffed Thukral and warned him that if he refused to take his calls next time then he will again thrash him, the complainant said. Thukral also alleged that the ASI took cash from his pocket along with mobile phone and handed over it just when he was allowed leave the station.

ASI Mukesh had been suspended with immediate effect and a departmental inquiry has been ordered, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harinder Singh. The officer said that allegations will be verified by examining call recordings, CCTVs at the restaurant and the police station.

