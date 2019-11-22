House help held from Jharkhand for Rs 39 lakh theft in Thane

With the arrest of a domestic help employed with a retired I-T officer from Jharkhand, the city police on Friday claimed to have solved the case of theft of gold jewellery and other items worth Rs 39 lakh from his house here in Maharashtra. The accused, Hiralal Gorain, 51, was traced to his village Bansimli near Bokaro city in Jharkhand and arrested on November 18 by the Thane police with help from their local counterparts, said senior inspector Jitendra Rathod of the Chitalsar police station.

Stolen booty valued at Rs 36.50 lakh was recovered from him, police said. Gorain was working with the family of the retired I-T officer, who also hailed from Jharkhand, for the last four years, they said.

The theft of gold jewellery and other items worth Rs 39 lakh from the retired I-T officer's home here took place on November 1 when family members had gone to their hometown in Jharkhand for Chhath puja, the police added. The theft came to light when they returned home on November 15, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)