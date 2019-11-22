International Development News
Pak economy in terrible shape, it sees its existence in opposing India: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that despite its economy being in "terrible shape" Pakistan continues to support terrorism against India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that despite its economy being in "terrible shape" Pakistan continues to support terrorism against India. Addressing an event here, Singh said that since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, no one in the region has died due to police firing.

"BJP does what it says. We have always kept our promises, stuck to our ideology and never deviated from it. We have won the confidence of people. Since the time Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, no one in Jammu and Kashmir died due to police firing," Singh said. "Pakistan sees its existence in opposing India. Its condition has deteriorated so much that inflation is at a record-high there. Pakistan's economy is in terrible shape. Then also, they continue to support terrorism against India," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

