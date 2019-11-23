International Development News
3 homeguards, ASI of Jharkhand police killed in Naxal attack in Latehar

  • Latehar
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 00:38 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 00:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three homeguards and an assistant sub-inspector of Jharkhand Police were killed in a Naxal attack in Latehar district on Friday, officials said. The Naxals opened fire on the police party about 8:30 pm when it was on patrol duty on-board a four-wheeler near Lukiatand village under Chandwa police station area, they said.

Those killed in the ambush were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukra Oraon and three homeguards Sikander Singh, Jamuna Prasad and Sambhu Prasad, the police said, adding another security personnel, Dinesh Ram, escaped the attack as he had gone to attend nature's call. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das condemned the attack and expressed grief over the deaths.

"The attack on the brave jawans in Latehar is an act of cowardice. I strongly condemn this ghastly act. The sacrifice of our brave jawans will not go in vain. The whole of Jharkhand and the entire nation is behind the family members of the martyrs," the chief minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

