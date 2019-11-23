J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderban sector
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. AT about 11:30 AM today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the Sunderbani sector.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JK
- Pak
- Sunderban
- Sunderbani
- Rajouri
- Poonch
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
UK panel debates situation in Kashmir, calls for India-Pak dialogue
Soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pak may remain on FATF Grey List beyond Feb 2020: Report
Pakistan violates ceasefire second time in a day in Poonch
Pak govt tells 'Azadi March' protestors to come to negotiating table to resolve differences