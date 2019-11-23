International Development News
J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderban sector

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderban sector
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. AT about 11:30 AM today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the Sunderbani sector.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

