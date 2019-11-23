International Development News
UP: Car catches fire after collision, 5 charred to death

  • PTI
  • |
  • Etah
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 14:04 IST
At lease five people were killed and one seriously injured when their car caught fire after a collision in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district early on Saturday morning, police said. The accident occurred near Himmatpur in Nidhauli Kalan Block when a SwiftDzire caught fire after being hit by a cement-laden truck around 4.30 am, they said.

Five people, including a woman and two children, were charred to death. A 15-year-old girl, Varsha, was injured as she was thrown out of the car when one of the doors opened under the impact of the collision, police said. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Santosh Katheria (36), his wife Vimla (35), son Luvkush (10) and two relatives Bablu (40) and Chandra Shekhar (12), they said.

The injured girl has been referred to Agra for treatment, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh, who along with other officials

rushed to the spot, said Kumar was on the way home along with family and relatives when the accident took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

