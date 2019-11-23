International Development News
Naked body of sadhvi found under mysterious circumstances in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 35-year-old sadhvi's naked body was found in a sugarcane field under mysterious circumstances near Morna-Laskar Road in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. The body of Sadhvi Sunita Nath was found in the fields on Thursday, according to Bhopa station house officer M S Gill.

According to the post mortem report, the woman was strangulated to death while blood samples have been sent to a laboratory for confirmation of rape. The deceased woman's brother has lodged an FIR against unidentified miscreants mentioning that she had come to Shukratal, a holy place, for religious offerings.

Police registered a case of murder and an investigation is underway, the SHO said. A Haryana-registered car was also found parked near the place where the body was found, Gill said.

Police are searching for the owner of the car while teams have gone to Haryana and other places in UP to arrest the culprits, the SHO said.

