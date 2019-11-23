International Development News
Development News Edition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 3rd Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh on Dec 13

Stage is all set for the three-day long Military Literature Festival (MLF) with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the gala event on December 13 at the Lake Club of the City Beautiful.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:17 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 3rd Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh on Dec 13
Senior Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Lieutenant General (Retd) TS Shergill addressing media on Saturday in Chandigarh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Stage is all set for the three-day long Military Literature Festival (MLF) with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the gala event on December 13 at the Lake Club of the City Beautiful. Talking to media persons here, Senior Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Lt Gen (Retd) T S Shergill said the prestigious event to be held from December 13 to 15 would present an international level forum to foster and preserve exchange of knowledge related to military literature and associated works besides acquainting the youth with our glorious military heritage.

"Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event, while Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will preside over the closing ceremony and honour the descendants and units of Victoria Cross winners of the Burma Campaign of the Second World War," said Shergill. MLF, a joint initiative of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore in collaboration with Western Command, has steadily earned brand presence in the region by successfully encompassing all aspects of defence literary works, arts, crafts, music and displays welded around the central theme to encourage youngsters to take up defence forces as career.

"Sculpted with a view to initiating stimulating discussions on topical and historical issues of military and national significance during the invigorating 22-panel discussions, the present essay will commemorate Indian participation in the Burma Campaign in the Second World War, the 75th anniversary of which falls next year," added he. Lt Gen Shergill said that more than ten books of noted defence and literary authors would also be released on the occasion. "This time a dedicated Army Information Corner would be set up for facilitating aspiring youth about various Army examinations and entry procedures," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Staff Western Command Lt Gen Gurpal Singh Sangha termed the MLF as a noble initiative and expressed confidence that the fest would germinate seeds of literary pursuits among youths, besides forging a strong bond between the defence forces and the general public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Good to be compared with 'Bajirao Mastani': Gowariker on 'Panipat'

Director Ashutosh Gowariker on Saturday said he doesnt mind parallels being drawn between his upcoming directorial Panipat and Bajirao Mastani as Sanjay Leela Bhansalis magnum opus was a well-made film. Panipat chronicles the third Battle o...

Maha: Hoarding comes up in Baramati supporting Sharad Pawar

Even as political equations in Maharashtra turned on the head on Saturday morning with NCP leader Ajit Pawar breaking his party to join hands with the BJP, a huge hoarding supporting Sharad Pawar came up in Baramati. Ajit Pawar had won the...

Iraq-Iran border crossing reopens after week-long closure - statement

Iraqs southern border with Iran reopened to travellers on Saturday after a week-long closure during mass protests in both countries, the Iraqi border ports commission said in a statement. It did not give a reason for the decision.The Shalam...

Real time NASA satellite data may help cut disaster response time, cost: Study

Emergency responders could cut costs and save time by using near-real-time satellite data along with other decision-making tools after a flooding disaster, according to a study by NASA. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Envir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019