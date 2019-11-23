Heroin worth Rs 21.5 lakh seized in Mizoram, one held

Officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department on Saturday seized 540.8 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 21.50 lakh, from a village in Champhai district and arrested one person in this connection. The contraband was seized from Ruantlang village, near India-Myanmar border, officials said.

Vanlalrammawia (27) was arrested for alleged smuggling of the drug and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the officials said. The contraband was suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar, they said.

The accused was produced before a court in the district and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, they added..

