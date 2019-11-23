International Development News
Development News Edition

Himachal cabinet expansion soon: CM Thakur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamirpur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 18:12 IST
Himachal cabinet expansion soon: CM Thakur

The cabinet expansion will take place shortly, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the sidelines of a function here on Saturday. The chief minister said he had consulted the party high command regarding the cabinet expansion recently.

Thakur had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi two days ago amidst reports of cabinet expansion. The expansion will be affected to fill two ministerial berths, which have been lying vacant for the past several months.

Anil Sharma, who was the power minister in the state government, had to resign after his son Aashray contested on the Congress ticket from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat this year. Anil had refused to campaign for the BJP candidate from Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Kishan Kapoor, who was the Dharamshala MLA and civil supplies minister in the state government, had resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha in May from Kangra. There are unconfirmed reports that one or two ministers may be dropped from the cabinet and new faces may be inducted.

Thakur also congratulated Devinder Fadnavis for becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra again. He said the accusations levelled against the new government by the Shiv Sena and the NCP were false as the governor had invited the BJP for the formation of the government as per rules and regulations.

The CM further stated that the issue of spreading canard against some senior leaders of the party, including ministers, through social media had also reached the party high command and strong action would be taken against those indulging in such nefarious activities. Earlier, he addressed the inaugural session of a national conference on "Western Himalaya Kshetra Main Rishi Parampara", organised by Thakur Jagdev Chand Memorial Research Institute, Hamirpur, and the Himachal Art Culture and Language Academy, at Neri.

Thakur said state was blessed to have been chosen as "tapobhoomi" by hundreds of sages, leaving an indelible imprint on the life of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed,four injured as speeding car falls off flyover

A woman was killed and four others were injured when a car rammed a divider and fell off a flyover here on Saturday, police said. The car, occupied only by the driver, was moving at 104 kmph on the flyover at Biodiversity Junction and it w...

Afghan traveller held with Rs 10L worth dollars at IGI

An Afghan passenger has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth around Rs 10 lakh in unauthorised manner, officials said. They said the traveller,&#160;Bakhtyari Waheedulla...

'Black chapter' in India's history, BJP 'contract killer' of democracy: Cong on Maha govt

The Congress on Saturday termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister a black chapter in Indias history and asserted that the BJP acted as a contract killer of democracy by forming an illegitimate government in ...

Gill takes lead after Day 1 of Champions Yacht Club FMSCI INRC

Competing for the first time after the ill-fated Jodhpur rally, seasoned Gaurav Gill took lead at the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship on the incident-packed opening day day, here on Saturday. The day one was ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019