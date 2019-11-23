3 Naxals killed in separate encounters in C'garh's Sukma

International Development News
Three Naxals were killed in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, officials said. Two ultras were killed in a gun-battle with a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in the evening, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The encounter took place in the forest near Minpa village under Burkapal police station limits when a patrolling team was undertaking a cordoning off exercise, said Sundarraj. "The bodies of two ultras clad in 'uniform' were retrieved from the spot at the encounter ended. We have also found five weapons. Further details are awaited as the search operation is still underway," he informed.

Earlier in the day, a Naxal was killed in an encounter near Muler village falling in Fulbagdi police station limits, some 500 kilometres from Raipur, a senior official said. "When a patrolling team was moving through the forest, it came under fire from Naxals, who fled after retaliatory action from security personnel. We found the body of one ultra on the spot, as well as a wireless set and country-made pistol," Sukma superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said.

The Naxal was identified as Kesa, a member of 'platoon 30' of the proscribed Maoists outfit's self-styled 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army'..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

