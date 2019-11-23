International Development News
Development News Edition

Pb govt starts bus service from Dera Baba Nanak to Kartarpur corridor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 18:36 IST
Pb govt starts bus service from Dera Baba Nanak to Kartarpur corridor

Keeping in view the inconvenience faced by pilgrims, the Punjab Government has started a bus service from Dera Baba Nanak to the entry point of the Kartarpur corridor. Transport Minister Razia Sultana said the bus service had started operating from Saturday.

"The service will start from the Dera Baba Nanak bus stand at 8.45 am and reach the Kartarpur Sahib corridor entry point at 9 am. In the evening, a bus will ply from the corridor to the the bus stand at 5.15 pm," she said in a statement here. Razia Sultana said depending on the number of passengers, the frequency of the bus service would be increased.

Punjab Roadways had been directed to ply some of its buses to Dera Baba Nanak from other major cities, she said. The four-kilometre corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur district, was thrown open on November 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

I'd have rather died at sea than return to Libya, says rescued migrant

An African migrant recently rescued from a crowded dinghy drifting in the Mediterranean said he would have rather died at sea than return to Libya, highlighting the desperation driving the current wave of immigration to Europe.Ibrahim Assou...

Director duo Shiboprosad-Nandita to make two children's films

After their 2018 hit flick Haami, which was based on bonding between children, filmmaker duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy will make two new childrens movies next year. Speaking to reporters at a programme here on Friday, Mukherjee...

Improve behaviour towards patients: Yogi to doctors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday asked doctors to adhere to their oath and improve behaviour towards patients. Doctors should remember their Hippocratic oath. If you misbehave with patients, they will not come t...

Motor racing-Sims a first-time winner in Saudi Arabia for BMW Andretti

Alexander Sims took the first Formula E victory of his career on Saturday after leading a BMW Andretti one-two in the second of two races in Saudi Arabia. The victory also made it a British double in Diriyah, with Envision Virgin Racings Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019