Woman killed,four injured as speeding car falls off flyover

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 19:26 IST
A woman was killed and four others were injured when a car rammed a divider and fell off a flyover here on Saturday, police said. The car, occupied only by the driver, was moving at 104 kmph on the flyover at Biodiversity Junction and it went out of control and crashed into the divider, they said.

The woman, who was standing on the road along with some others under the flyover, was killed and three other people suffered injuries. The car driver sustained injuries and was being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

A case relating to charges of causing death by negligence has been registered against the driver. On preliminary investigation, it was found that the accident occurred due to the car travelling at 104 kmph instead of the prescribed 40 kmph on the flyover, Cyberabad traffic police said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor B Rammohan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased, a GHMC release said. Disaster rescue teams started relief measures soon after the accident, it said.

A signage has been installed at a vantage point directing that vehicles should travel at only 40 kmph speed after two persons recently died in an accident on the same flyover while taking selfies, it said. State Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao said he has directed officials to close the flyover for putting in placesafety measures.

Distressed to hear about todays accident on Biodiversity flyover. Prima facie it appears to be a result of over speeding; have directed FHMC Engineer-in-Chief & @cpcybd to close the flyover & get speed control/safety measures in place & an independent expert committee evaluation, he tweeted.

The flyover would be closed for three days to put in place measures to control high-speed driving, according to the GHMC release..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

