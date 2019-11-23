International Development News
Woman dies after car falls from Hyderabad flyover, Minister directs officials to undertake safety measures

Telangana State Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday directed the closure of Biodiversity Flyover to ensure safety measures in place following an accident here which claimed one life.

Woman dies after car falls from Hyderabad flyover, Minister directs officials to undertake safety measures
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana State Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday directed the closure of Biodiversity Flyover to ensure safety measures in place following an accident here which claimed one life. "Distressed to hear about today's accident on Biodiversity flyover. Prima facie it appears to be the result of over speeding; have directed GHMC Engineer-in-Chief & @cpcybd to close the flyover & get speed control/safety measures in place & an independent expert committee evaluation," tweeted KT Rama Rao from his official handle.

One woman died when a car fell on top of her from Biodiversity flyover at Raidurgam circle in Hyderabad on Saturday, police said adding three persons were injured in the incident. The deceased was identified as Satyavani (40), who was standing below the flyover when the incident took place.

Three others, including the driver and two passers-by who sustained injuries in the accident, were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

