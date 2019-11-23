HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.30 PM

International Development News
  Updated: 23-11-2019 20:30 IST
  Created: 23-11-2019 20:30 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL37 JK-SITUATION Police crack whip against those sticking threatening posters in Valley: IGP

Srinagar: An unspecified number of persons with suspected terror links have been arrested in Kashmir for allegedly threatening local businessman by sticking posters and impeding the restoration of normalcy in the Valley, said police officials on Saturday.

DES11 RJ-LD-GEHLOT-MH Gehlot condemns political developments in Maharashtra

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condemned political developments in Maharashtra and demanded resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on "moral grounds", asserting that he acted in connivance with the BJP to make Devendra Fadnavis chief minister.

DES15 PB-GANGSTER Punjab Police takes wanted gangster Budda into custody

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police took wanted gangster Sukhpreet Singh Dhaliwal alias Budda into custody as he arrived at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Saturday after being deported from Armenia, an official said.

DES22 HP-CABINET Himachal cabinet expansion soon: CM Thakur

Hamirpur (HP): The cabinet expansion will take place shortly, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the sidelines of a function here on Saturday.

DES2 HP-CHINESE 4 Chinese tourists on security agencies' radar

Shimla: Four Chinese nationals, who visited India on a tourist visa a few months ago, have come under the scanner of security agencies.

DES24 UKD-BYPOLL Campaigning ends for Pithorogarh bypoll

Dehradun: Campaigning for the byelection to Pithoragarh assembly seat came to an end on Saturday with both the BJP and Congress vying with each other to woo voters in the run-up to the bypoll.

NRG2 NCR-METRO-SUICIDE Delhi man jumps on metro track in Noida, killed

Noida (UP): A man from Delhi ended his life by jumping in front of a speeding metro train at the Golf Course station here on Saturday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

