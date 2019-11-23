International Development News
Telangana: DRI seizes Rs 2 core, 4 kg of smuggled gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 4 kilograms of smuggled gold and about Rs 2 crores of sale proceeds of smuggled gold from a residential premises, the officials said on Saturday.

Telangana: DRI seizes Rs 2 core, 4 kg of smuggled gold
4 kilograms of gold seized in Secunderabad by DRI officials. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"On November 21, a DRI team searched a residential premise in Secunderabad based on specific intelligence and found 40 pieces of smuggled gold in a green colour bag kept in a vehicle parked inside the premises," the officials said in a release.

Moreover, Rs 1.99 crores of sale proceeds of smuggled gold were found in another car parked in the same premises. "During the inquiry, it was found that two persons, travelling in a car from Calicut via Mysore to Hyderabad, were carrying smuggled gold concealed in a clandestine compartment beneath the hand brake," read the release.

The total weight of the smuggled gold is around 4 kilograms and the accused couldn't produce any legal documents to prove the licit purchase of the gold, the officials said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

