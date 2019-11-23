International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana: Over 71.50 lakh MT of paddy arrives in markets

More than 71.51 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has so far arrived in the grain markets of Haryana as compared to over 70.16 lakh MT of paddy arrived last year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 22:30 IST
Haryana: Over 71.50 lakh MT of paddy arrives in markets
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 23: More than 71.51 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has so far arrived in the grain markets of Haryana as compared to over 70.16 lakh MT of paddy arrived last year. A spokesperson of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department here on Saturday said that out of the total arrival paddy, government agencies had so far procured over 63.85 lakh MT of paddy whereas the remaining quantity of over 7.66 lakh MT of paddy was procured by the millers and dealers.

The official said that more than 34.75 lakh MT of paddy have been purchased by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department whereas, over 19.76 lakh MT of paddy has been procured by Hafed, over 9.28 lakh MT by the Haryana Warehousing Corporation and 4,725 MT by the Food Corporation of India. More than 17.49 lakh MT paddy has arrived in grain markets of Karnal district followed by over 11.42 lakh MT in Kurukshetra district, over 8.82 lakh MT in Ambala district, over 8.34 lakh MT in Fatehabad, over 7.31 lakh MT in Kaithal, over 7.22 lakh MT in Yamunanagar, over 2.01 lakh MT in Sonepat, over 1.82 lakh MT in Sirsa, over 1.75 lakh MT in Jind, over 1.53 lakh MT in Panchkula, over 1.21 lakh MT in Palwal, 1.14 lakh MT in Panipat, 96,843 MT in Hisar, 22,784 MT in Rohtak, 11,483 MT in Faridabad, and 8,653 MT in Mewat, the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Mourinho makes winning start with Spurs, VAR helps Liverpool

Jose Mourinho began life as Tottenham Hotspur manager with a 3-2 victory at West Ham United -- they first away win in 10 months -- on a Saturday when the Premier Leagues pacesetters Liverpool and Leicester City also took three points.VAR ha...

China defector to Australia is 'unemployed' fugitive

Chinese police said Saturday a man identified in foreign media as a Chinese spy who defected to Australia with a trove of intelligence on Beijings political interference operations in Hong Kong and overseas was an unemployed fraud fugitive....

Motor racing-Ferrari say they have cleared the air after Brazil collision

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have cleared the air after a Brazilian Grand Prix collision that put both of them out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season, the team said. Team boss Mattia Binotto said after...

Hong Kong set to vote for district elections after months of violent protests

After months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, voters will have a chance to cast their opinion on the citys future through the district elections scheduled to be held on Sunday. The district council is one of the lowest rungs of Hon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019