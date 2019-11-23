Haryana: Over 71.50 lakh MT of paddy arrives in markets

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 23: More than 71.51 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has so far arrived in the grain markets of Haryana as compared to over 70.16 lakh MT of paddy arrived last year. A spokesperson of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department here on Saturday said that out of the total arrival paddy, government agencies had so far procured over 63.85 lakh MT of paddy whereas the remaining quantity of over 7.66 lakh MT of paddy was procured by the millers and dealers.

The official said that more than 34.75 lakh MT of paddy have been purchased by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department whereas, over 19.76 lakh MT of paddy has been procured by Hafed, over 9.28 lakh MT by the Haryana Warehousing Corporation and 4,725 MT by the Food Corporation of India. More than 17.49 lakh MT paddy has arrived in grain markets of Karnal district followed by over 11.42 lakh MT in Kurukshetra district, over 8.82 lakh MT in Ambala district, over 8.34 lakh MT in Fatehabad, over 7.31 lakh MT in Kaithal, over 7.22 lakh MT in Yamunanagar, over 2.01 lakh MT in Sonepat, over 1.82 lakh MT in Sirsa, over 1.75 lakh MT in Jind, over 1.53 lakh MT in Panchkula, over 1.21 lakh MT in Palwal, 1.14 lakh MT in Panipat, 96,843 MT in Hisar, 22,784 MT in Rohtak, 11,483 MT in Faridabad, and 8,653 MT in Mewat, the official said. (ANI)

