International Development News
Development News Edition

From Balakot terror camps to situation in J-K, MHA prepares replies for RS session

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has prepared answers for 54 questions to be replied in Rajya Sabha during next week's proceeding and the topics include a wide range of issues including terrorist activities in Balakot camps, the security of Kartarpur Corridor, situation in Jammu and Kashmir among others.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 13:45 IST
From Balakot terror camps to situation in J-K, MHA prepares replies for RS session
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has prepared answers for 54 questions to be replied in Rajya Sabha during next week's proceeding and the topics include a wide range of issues including terrorist activities in Balakot camps, the security of Kartarpur Corridor, situation in Jammu and Kashmir among others. According to an official final list of questions, various Members of Parliament (MPs) have raised questions on Ayodhya, resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits, reactivation of terror camps in Balakot etc.

A total of nine questions have been asked on Jammu and Kashmir and other issues linked to the newly formed Union Territory. The MHA is preparing replies on loss due to restriction in Jammu and Kashmir, the reason of abrogating the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir, cost incurred by the central government after the abrogation of Article 370, political leaders under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir among others.

After Kashmir, maximum questions on crime and traffic situation in Delhi were raised by the MPs in Parliament. "Provide 12 copies of the approved reply of the respective answer of Starred Questions, along with 'Note for Supplementary' to the Parliament Section on Monday, November 25, 2019 before the briefing meeting for Rajya Sabha starred questions, for preparation of Parliament Pads for the use of the Ministers and the Senior officers," MHA has asked all departments/ Division heads.

The home ministry has also asked all divisions to instruct the concerned officials to implement all directions to avoid any untoward situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Security heightened at hotels where NCP, Cong, Sena MLAs kept

Security has been tightened outside three luxury hotels in Mumbai where MLAs of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have been kept to thwart any poaching attempts, police said on Sunday. The three parties shifted their MLAs to different hotels...

11 mobile phones recovered from possession of detained leaders in J-K

Eleven mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of several mainstream leaders who are under detention at the MLA Hostel here, police said on Sunday. The search operation was conducted on Saturday evening as per the jail manual ...

UPDATE 1-Plane crashes in eastern DR Congo with about 17 passengers on board

A passenger plane with about 17 passengers on board crashed on Sunday in the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing several people, the provincial governors office said. The plane, operated by the local company Bu...

JLF to make its debut in Doha

The Jaipur Literature Festival JLF will make its debut in Doha, their first in the Middle East, from December 12 to 14, announced organisers. The three-day literary carnival, organized by Qatar National Library in partnership with Teamwork ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019