International Development News
Development News Edition

CZA directs Gujarat govt to probe reported deaths of wild animals near Statue of Unity

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 13:46 IST
CZA directs Gujarat govt to probe reported deaths of wild animals near Statue of Unity
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has sought an investigation and detailed report from the Gujarat government over alleged violation of wildlife norms and reported deaths of a few animals meant for a jungle safari project near the Statue of Unity, according to official documents. The move comes following a complaint by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey who said that many wild animals, claimed to have been brought illegally into India from abroad, have allegedly died.

Citing Dubey's complaint, the CZA recently directed the chief wildlife warden of Gujarat to get the matter investigated and submit a factual report for necessary action. A copy of the CZA letter seeking the investigation and report was shared with Dubey.

The CZA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. Its main objective is to complement and strengthen the national effort in conservation of the country's rich biodiversity, among others. Every zoological park in the country is required to obtain recognition from the CZA for its operation.

A number of animals and birds have been brought to Gujarat from 17 countries for the jungle safari inside the yet-to-be inaugurated Sardar Patel Zoological Park being developed near the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Narmada district. The 182-meter statue of India's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.

"The world-class zoo, which is being developed, is part of a plan to make the region near the Statue of Unity a major tourist attraction. Lions, tigers, leopards, 12 types of deer and antelopes, giraffes, zebras, rhinos, bisons, and other exotic animals have arrived at the safari park from 17 countries. They have been kept in the safari park," Rajiv Gupta, managing director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNL), had said recently. However, there have been reports of deaths of animals that were brought to the zoo.

At least two impalas and a giraffe have died within one month, activist Dubey said citing recent media reports. "There have been deaths of wild animals, which were brought illegally from abroad, for the jungle safari project," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Security heightened at hotels where NCP, Cong, Sena MLAs kept

Security has been tightened outside three luxury hotels in Mumbai where MLAs of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have been kept to thwart any poaching attempts, police said on Sunday. The three parties shifted their MLAs to different hotels...

11 mobile phones recovered from possession of detained leaders in J-K

Eleven mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of several mainstream leaders who are under detention at the MLA Hostel here, police said on Sunday. The search operation was conducted on Saturday evening as per the jail manual ...

UPDATE 1-Plane crashes in eastern DR Congo with about 17 passengers on board

A passenger plane with about 17 passengers on board crashed on Sunday in the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing several people, the provincial governors office said. The plane, operated by the local company Bu...

JLF to make its debut in Doha

The Jaipur Literature Festival JLF will make its debut in Doha, their first in the Middle East, from December 12 to 14, announced organisers. The three-day literary carnival, organized by Qatar National Library in partnership with Teamwork ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019