Baghel condoles death of former MP CM Kailash Joshi
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Chief Minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh Kailash Joshi. The state government declared a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the leader, an official statement issued here said.
Flags will fly at half-mast on all government buildings and no official cultural function will be held on Sunday, it added. Joshi, 90, breathed his last at a hospital in Bhopal on Sunday after a prolonged illness..
