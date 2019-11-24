Uttarakhand: Two men drown after tractor trolley falls in Ganges Canal

Two people drowned after a tractor-trolley fell into the Ganges Canal in the Kotwali Jwalapur area of Haridwar on Sunday. A huge number of villagers arrived on the spot following the accident.

Ayush Aggarwal, Circle Officer, Sadar, said: "The police had received information that a tractor-trolley fell into the Ganges Canal. There were four people in the trolley, out of which two people allegedly left the trolley standing on a slope, from where it slid and fall into the canal." He further stated that the other two persons were sleeping on the roof of the tractor trolley and subsequently drowned after the trolley fell in the canal.

The deceased were identified as Iqbal (36) and Mustakim (40), who were residents of Khanpur Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)