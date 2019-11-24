International Development News
Naxals torch 9 vehicles in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Naxals on Sunday torched nine vehicles, including six dumpers and a JCB at the SP-3 plant area in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada area on Sunday.

Nine vehicles were allegedly set ablaze by Naxals in Dantewada on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

Naxals on Sunday torched nine vehicles, including six dumpers and a JCB at the SP-3 plant area in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada area on Sunday. According to IG Bastar, P Sundarraj, the Naxals dressed as farmers held all the drivers of vehicles as hostages and torched the vehicles engaged in road construction work.

The SP-3 plant area falls under the Kirandul police station area. The vehicles allegedly belong to Ratna Construction, and were involved in a new construction work at the SP-3 screening plant.

Further investigation is underway by the Kirandul police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

