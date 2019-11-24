International Development News
Development News Edition

Jhilli Dalabehera will get Ekalaby Award for 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 19:52 IST
Jhilli Dalabehera will get Ekalaby Award for 2019

Odisha-based internationally acclaimed weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera will get the prestigious Ekalabya Award for the year 2019 while Jabamani Tudu and Namita Toppo are named as Citation Winners. The Ekalabya Award Committee comprising of jury members drawn from different walks of life were unanimous in selecting Jhilli Dalabehera for the prestigious award in a meeting held here Sunday.

Jhilli Dalabehera, with two gold, three silver and one bronze medals in international weightlifting events between April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2019 emerged as the clear winner this year. She will get a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation at the Ekalabya Award function. Besides, Dalabehera, two other sportspersons will also be felicitated for their remarkable performances in various international and national level in their respective fields.

They are: women Football player Jabamani Tudu and the famous Hockey talent Namita Toppo. Both will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each along with citations. The names were announced by former MP Baijayant Panda, who is also Trustee of IMPaCT, the charitable wing of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA).

Ekalabya Award was instituted by IMPaCT in the year 1993. The date for Ekalabya Award function will be announced later..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Online fraud: Nigerian held for duping woman of Rs 71 lakh

The city police have arrested a Nigerian national from Delhi for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 71 lakh online, officials said on Sunday. The accused, Obuh Marvellous Uche 23, was arrested from Nihal Vishar Colony in the national capital o...

Would like to thank Muslim leaders, brothers for welcoming Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that he would like to thank Muslim leaders and brothers of the country for welcoming the Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute. People used to say the BJP will cheat them regarding ...

CAIT seeks probe into alleged avoidance of tax liability by Amazon, Flipkart

Traders body CAIT on Sunday appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to initiate a high-level enquiry to probe alleged avoidance of pending tax liability by Amazon and Flipkart. The Confederation of All India Traders CAIT wrote to th...

Prez Kovind to attend UU Platinum Jubilee meet on Dec 8: Min

President Ram Nath Kovind will attend a special function in the Utkal University here on December 8 marking the culmination of year-long platinum jubilee celebrations of the varsity, Odisha Higher Education minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019