Jhilli Dalabehera will get Ekalaby Award for 2019

Odisha-based internationally acclaimed weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera will get the prestigious Ekalabya Award for the year 2019 while Jabamani Tudu and Namita Toppo are named as Citation Winners. The Ekalabya Award Committee comprising of jury members drawn from different walks of life were unanimous in selecting Jhilli Dalabehera for the prestigious award in a meeting held here Sunday.

Jhilli Dalabehera, with two gold, three silver and one bronze medals in international weightlifting events between April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2019 emerged as the clear winner this year. She will get a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation at the Ekalabya Award function. Besides, Dalabehera, two other sportspersons will also be felicitated for their remarkable performances in various international and national level in their respective fields.

They are: women Football player Jabamani Tudu and the famous Hockey talent Namita Toppo. Both will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each along with citations. The names were announced by former MP Baijayant Panda, who is also Trustee of IMPaCT, the charitable wing of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA).

Ekalabya Award was instituted by IMPaCT in the year 1993. The date for Ekalabya Award function will be announced later..

