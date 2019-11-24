Man lodged in Mandoli jail killed by inmate

A 46-year-old inmate of Mandoli Jail here was killed after he was attacked with a broken tile allegedly by his fellow inmate, prison officials said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Rajeev Khanna, was loaded in jail 20 days ago in a case of cheque bounce, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday morning when Khanna was sleeping inside the barrack. He was attacked by 26-year-old Vinod Kumar with a portion of a tile taken from outside the barrack, they said.

Other inmates were also present in the barrack when the incident took place, a senior police officer said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died the same day during the course of treatment.

A case was registered against Kumar who was lodged in jail over one-and-a-half years ago on charges of murder, the officer said. The motive behind the killing is not known yet and a Metropolitan Magistrate is conducting the probe, he said, adding that a post-mortem report is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)