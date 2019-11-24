96.0 pc in rural, 63.8 pc urban area households have their own dwelling unit: NSS

About 96 per cent of the households in the rural and about 63.8 per cent in the urban areas had their own dwelling unit, during July-December 2018, according to the findings of National Sample Survey (NSS). These findings are part of the report titled 'Drinking Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Housing Conditions in India'.

Among the households living in houses (i.e. households with dwelling units), about 96.7 per cent of the households in the rural and about 91.5 per cent in the urban areas used the house for residential purpose only. "Among the households living in houses, about 89.0 per cent of the households in the rural and about 56.4 per cent in the urban areas had an independent house. Whereas among the households living in houses, about 76.7 per cent of the households in the rural and about 96.0 per cent in the urban areas had the house of pucca structure," the report read.

According to NSS's electricity for domestic use, report among the households living in houses, about 93.9 per cent of the households in the rural and about 99.1 per cent in the urban areas had electricity for domestic use. (ANI)

