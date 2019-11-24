UP Police announce cash reward of Rs 25,000 for providing info leading to arrest of 71 wanted criminals

Gautam Buddh Nagar police has announced cash rewards of Rs 25,000 for providing information leading to the arrest of 71 wanted criminals here.

"Anyone giving any information leading to their arrest will be rewarded Rs 25,000," Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), said on Saturday.

The 71 persons are wanted in various heinous crimes such as murder, robbery, dacoity, rape etc. (ANI)

