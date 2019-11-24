K'taka: Hulimavu lake bund breached; NDRF, SDRF on spot

Nearby areas of Hulimavu were inundated in water after a lake flowing within the city limits breached here on Sunday. Various teams of Fire and Emergency service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are present at the spot.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief engineer and officials reached the spot. Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)