Present govt taking forward development works started by former CM Vir Bahadur Singh: Adityanath

  PTI
  Gorakhpur
  24-11-2019 23:27 IST
  • Created: 24-11-2019 23:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the present government is taking forward the development works started by former CM Vir Bahadur Singh. He also appealed to farmers not to burn stubble and hailed the people for ensuring peace and harmony after the Ayodhya case verdict.

"When we burn stubble in the fields it is not only harmful for our health, but also the health of soil. We call our land Dharti Maa (mother Earth) and it is our responsibility to take care of the health of our mother," the CM said. He was at Harnahi village in Gorakhpur district to unveil the statute of Surendra Bahadur Singh, who was the cousin of former minister and present Campierganj BJP MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh.

Fateh Bahadur is the son of Vir Bahadur Singh. Attacking the earlier governments, he said, "Previous governments had closed a blanket factory here. We have reopened it and it will lead to sheep rearing which will create employment opportunities."

"The fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur became an example of dishonesty and corruption, but now it will be ready by 2020. Our government is constructing Purvanchal Expressway and on both the sides of the expressway, industrial corridor will be made. Companies will come and people will get employment near their homes," he said.

