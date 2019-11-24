Debt-ridden man ends life

A debt-ridden man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Wadi area here, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday, they said.

"The deceased, Rukesh Nilkanth Thakre (45), a resident of Wadadhamna, was working in a private company. He had taken loan from a private bank and also borrowed money from his friends and relatives. He was under stress as he was unable to repay their money," a police official said. "He left his residence in the wee hours on Saturday and went to the well located nearby. He ended his life by hanging himself from an iron angle attached to the wall of the well," he said.

In the morning, local residents found his body and alerted the police. A "suicide note" was recovered from his pocket and the body was later sent for post-mortem, the official said.

"We are investigating the case from all angles. We will also probe whether he was being pressurised by any bank official for repayment of loan," he said. A case of accidental death has been registered.

