Congress, IUML, TMC give adjournment motion notice in LS over 'sabotage of democracy in Maharashtra'

Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "sabotage of democracy in Maharashtra". In another development, CPM has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "steps to restore democracy in Maharashtra".

Earlier today, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Congress' Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in the House over the Maharashtra issue. This comes after the Supreme Court issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs on November 25.

At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached a final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second time as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, while Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly in last month's assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. Although BJP and Shiv Sena got the mandate to form the government, the two parties parted ways over power-sharing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)