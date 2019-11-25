International Development News
Man from Jharkhand killed in Mumbai's Cotton Green area

  Updated: 25-11-2019 14:11 IST
A 30-year-old man was murderednear the BPT parking lot in Cotton Green area of Mumbai onSunday, police said

Samdeo Eshwar Yadav hails from Jharkhand and his bodyhad multiple wounds, including on the chest, a Kalachowkipolice station official said on Monday

"Passersby rushed him to KEM hospital in Parel wheredoctors declared him dead on arrival. We are looking at CCTVfootage of the area to zero in on the killers. A murder casehas been registered," said Senior Inspector Sanjay Baswat.

