Terror strike averted, 3 arrested with IED: Delhi Police

Delhi Police has apprehended three persons in possession with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and averted a terror strike.

Speaking to ANI, DCP, Delhi Police Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha on Monday said that all three apprehended persons were apprehended with IED.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)