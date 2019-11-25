Delhi govt is 'non-performing' in implementation of central schemes: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday attacked the Delhi government, claiming that it was "non-performing" in many cases when it came to the implementation of central scheme in the national capital.

Talking to reporters at an event, the union housing and urban affairs minister said, "Delhi is on all (central government) schemes that I am aware of. It is underperforming and in many cases, it is a non-performing government." PTI BUN AAR

