Bihar: Minor student gang-raped in car by four people in Mohania

A minor student was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in a car while they were giving her a lift to her tuition class in Mohania here.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A minor student was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in a car while they were giving her a lift to her tuition class in Mohania here. The accused also recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media. The police got to know about the incident from the video.

All the accused are absconding. Mohania DCP Raghunath Singh said, "We have registered an FIR about the incident and a medical check-up of the victim has been done."

"The accused are absconding and we will nab them soon," the DCP said. The incident took place when the victim, who is a student of class 10, was going for her tuition. On the way, a person whom she knew gave her lift. She was then gang-raped by him and three other accused present in the car.

The victim said the accused also threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident to anyone. The victim said she got scared after seeing the video and did not complain to the police. (ANI)

