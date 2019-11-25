International Development News
Development News Edition

Heroin worth Rs 31.84 lakh seized in Mizoram, six held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:59 IST
Heroin worth Rs 31.84 lakh seized in Mizoram, six held

Officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department have seized over 796 grams of heroin worth Rs 31.84 lakh from two districts and arrested six persons including two women, an official said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the officials seized the contraband from Ruantlang village, near India-Myanmar border, and Champhai town on Saturday and also from the state capital on Sunday, the department's spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga.

The accused were arrested for their alleged involvement in smuggling of the heroin and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said. They were produced before the respective district courts and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

CoS on telecom bailout package disbanded

With the Cabinet allowing telecom operators to defer payments due for airwaves bought via auction until the end of March 2022, a committee of secretaries constituted to look at relief package for the debt-laden and loss-making sector has be...

MHA & Law Ministry find ambiguities in draft legislation bill seeking to prevent violence against doctors

Found ambiguities in the Health and Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments Prohibition of Violence and Damage of Property bill by the Health Ministry, the home ministry and ministry of law and justice have suggested certain amendmen...

Revolutionary Guards: Iran's enemies will be destroyed if they cross our red lines

Iran will destroy the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia if they cross Tehrans red lines, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami said in a televised speech on Monday.We have shown restraint ... we have shown patience ...

YouGov to release MRP poll for UK election on Wednesday

Market research firm YouGov said it would publish a closely watched poll which will seek to predict the outcome of Britains Dec. 12 at 2200 GMT on Wednesday.The multilevel regression and post-stratification MRP poll would be published first...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019