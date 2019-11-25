Delhi govt 'non-performing' in implementation of central schemes: Hardeep Puri

Taking a dig at the Delhi government before the upcoming Assembly polls here, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday claimed that it was "non-performing" on the implementation of central schemes in the national capital. Talking to reporters at an event here, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said, "Delhi is on all (central government) schemes that I am aware of. It is under-performing and in many cases, it is a non-performing government."

However, the minister assured that the BJP-led central government will ensure that people get all facilities being delivered through its various schemes, be it the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and others, which a "non-performing (Delhi) government" could not do so. Talking about the PMAY-U, Puri claimed that the Centre has not received any proposal under the central scheme from the Delhi government.

According to the ministry, there have been only 16,000 cases of Credit Link Subsidy Scheme under PMAY-U in Delhi, which were received from individuals and not the AAP government in the national capital. Under CLSS, the Centre provides interest subsidy of up to around Rs 2.67 lakh on home loans to individuals, which reduces the principal outstanding amount of the loan.

Puri said that his government will provide a pucca house to every resident of Delhi as the Centre is currently working on whether it should be implemented through the PMAY or the Delhi Development Authority. Seeing the attitude of the Delhi government on the issue of unauthorised colonies, the Centre decided to complete all formalities on their own to confer ownership rights to the residents of these colonies, he claimed.

"The issue of unauthorised colonies had been pending since 2008. The Delhi government had assured us that an agency was working to fix boundaries of these colonies in 2017, but in 2019, they sought more time. "Seeing the attitude of the AAP government, we decided to do it on our own," he said.

Puri added that an online portal will be prepared before December 15 through which people living in unauthorised colonies will be able to apply for ownership rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)