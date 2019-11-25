Vietnam's People Army Chief meets Def Min Rajnath Singh
The Chief of Vietnam People's Army Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday and discussed ways to enhance security cooperation between the two nations, officials said.
Phan also met senior officials of the Indian defence forces.
"Chief of General Staff, Vietnam People's Army & Deputy Minister of National Defence Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang inspecting Tri-Services Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in New Delhi, today," the Defence Ministry tweeted along with pictures.
