International Development News
Development News Edition

26/11 hero Hemant Karkare was a man of many parts, says book

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:35 IST
26/11 hero Hemant Karkare was a man of many parts, says book

26/11 hero Hemant Karkare was a man of many parts, says book Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI)Martyred IPS officer Hemant Karkare was not only a brave police officer, but also a social worker, a family man, an artist, who rose from humble beginnings and painstakingly moulded himself to scale great heights in life, according to a book written by his daughter. The book, Hemant Karkare: A Daughters Memoir, written by Jui Karkare Navare, was on Monday unveiled at Crossword bookstore here on the eve of 11th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Karkare, the then chief of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), was martyred while fighting terrorists who had attacked the financial capital on November 26, 2008. As many as 166 people, including foreigners, were killed and over 300 injured in the deadly strikes.

Published by The Write Place, this heart-warming memoir pays tribute to Karkare who played myriad roles in his life - as an iconic police officer, a family man, an artist, a dog lover, a social worker, a book lover and above all, a good human being, said Navare, an IT engineer. Speaking at the event, Navare said, My fathers life was so inspiring that as a daughter, I felt like it was my responsibility to share the story of how he moulded himself from a simple boy to a dynamic personality.

"He played multiple roles throughout his life. He was an exemplary police officer, he was a diplomat who represented our country on global platforms, he was a social worker and an artist." She said Karkare's life was a source of inspiration. "It took him years of determination and hard work to imbibe so many qualities and I feel even if we can take away ten percent of learning from his life, we all will be in a much better place," Navare said.

The book documents various aspects of his personality portrayed through personal narratives by his police comrades, his professional contacts, relatives, friends, and acquaintances. It is an inspirational story of a simple boy from humble beginnings who painstakingly moulded himself to scale great heights in life, she said.

The iconic image of Karkare, donning his bulletproof jacket and helmet to take on terrorists on the night of 26/11 attacks will forever remain etched in people's mind, she said. The book brings to life a stalwart of the Indian Police Service (IPS), who was well-respected not only for his immaculate and noteworthy professionalism but also for his creativity in art, culled from the Naxal-infested jungles of Chandrapur district, where he was posted in 1991..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open as trade deal hopes build

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Monday as expectations of a U.S.-China trade truce were strengthened by a report that the two sides were nearing an agreement, while a raft of blockbuster deals also buoyed sentiment. Bei...

IL&FS: NCLT asks Axis, StanC CEOs to be present on Dec 16,

The Mumbai NCLT on Monday ordered the CEOs of Axis Bank and StanChart Bank to be personally present at the next hearing on December 16 in a case relating to the ILFS fraud, failing which it threatened to get nonbailable warrants issued agai...

UPDATE 2-MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms

MSCI published the environmental, social and governance ESG ratings of more than 2,800 companies on Monday, giving all asset managers more detail to make their investment decisions. A growing number of investors across the world are factori...

Libyan officials say US drone shot down by mistake

Cairo, Nov 25 AP Libyan forces trying to seize Tripoli shot down a US military drone over the capital by mistake last week, officials said Monday. The US military said it lost the drone Thursday while it was assessing the security situation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019