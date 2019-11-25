Vietnam's People Army chief meets Def Min Rajnath Singh

Vietnam People's Army Chief Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday and discussed ways to enhance security cooperation between the two nations, officials said. Phan also met Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and other senior officials of the Indian defence forces.

"Chief of General Staff, Vietnam People's Army & Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang called upon and interacted with General Bipin Rawat #COAS #IndianArmy. Discussed issues of mutual & strategic concern," the Army tweeted. Phan also inspected a tri-services Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns here.

India and Vietnam share a robust defence cooperation.

