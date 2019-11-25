IPS officer Bhatia appointed Ahmedabad police commissioner

Senior IPS officer Ashish Bhatia, who probed the 2008 serial bomb blasts case here, was on Monday appointed as the Ahmedabad police commissioner, a post lying vacant for sometime. He was serving as ADGP CID (Crime and Railways) before the current appointment.

Another senior IPS officer, Sanjay Srivastava, was appointed to the post of ADGP CID (Crime and Railways). Bhatia, a 1985-batch IPC officer, has been appointed as the police commissioner of Ahmedabad, a notification issued by the Gujarat government said on Monday evening.

The post felt vacant when the then Ahmedabad police commissioner A K Singh was promoted and transferred to the post of Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) in New Delhi. Bhatia was holding the additional charge of the post of Ahmedabad police commissioner after Singh went to Delhi a month ago.

Bhatia has served on several important posts in the last 20 years. As head of the city Crime Branch, he probed the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case and was instrumental in arresting many members of the banned outfits Indian Mujahideen and SIMI.

He had also served as the Surat police commissioner. Srivastava, a 1987-batch officer, was serving as ADGP in Armed Units at Gandhinagar before being transferred and appointed as ADGP CID (Crime and Railways)..

