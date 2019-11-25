International Development News
Development News Edition

14-yr-old girl jumped into river but was saved: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:11 IST
14-yr-old girl jumped into river but was saved: Police

A 14-year-old girl jumped on Monday into a river near here in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh to commit suicide but was saved by locals, said police. The girl is a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Kullu's Bandrol, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

Some villagers saw her jumping into the river and rescued her, said Singh, adding the victim was rushed to a local hospital and was admitted there. The girl is being treated at the Regional Hospital, Kullu, the SP said, adding she is out of danger.

The SP said an investigation is being carried out to ascertain the reasons which led her to take the extreme step. PTI DJI RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

School student suicide: Parents allege harassment by teachers,

Days after a class X student committed suicide, his parents on Monday petitioned the Kerala government seeking a comprehensive probe, alleging the boy took the extreme step due to mental harassment by two of his teachers. Albin, a student ...

One more dead after coming in contact with chemical spilled on road near Kashmere Gate

A 22-year-old man on Monday succumbed to his injuries sustained two days ago after he and two friends came in contact with an unknown chemical spilled on the road when their motorcycle slipped near Kashmere Gate here, police said. The decea...

J-K faces fight between nationalists versus anti-national forces: Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday said Hindus versus Muslims is not the issue in the union territory but it faces a fight between nationalist and anti-national forces. Raina claimed that the union territory has suffered b...

US Navy secretary 'admitted' to secret deal with Trump: Pentagon chief.

US Navy secretary admitted to a secret deal with Trump Pentagon chief....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019