14-yr-old girl jumped into river but was saved: Police

A 14-year-old girl jumped on Monday into a river near here in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh to commit suicide but was saved by locals, said police. The girl is a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Kullu's Bandrol, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

Some villagers saw her jumping into the river and rescued her, said Singh, adding the victim was rushed to a local hospital and was admitted there. The girl is being treated at the Regional Hospital, Kullu, the SP said, adding she is out of danger.

The SP said an investigation is being carried out to ascertain the reasons which led her to take the extreme step. PTI DJI RAX

