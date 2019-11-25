International Development News
Development News Edition

Former MP CM Kailash Joshi cremated with state honours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dewas
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:14 IST
Former MP CM Kailash Joshi cremated with state honours

The mortal remains of former MP chief minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Joshi was consigned to the flames on Monday with full state honours amid chanting of Hindu religious scriptures in Hatpipalya here. Joshi died on Sunday at a hospital in Bhopal after prolonged illness at the age of 90.

His son Yogesh lit the funeral pyre, with hundreds of people in attendance at the cremation site, as well as along the roads between Bhopal and Dewas, over 150 kilometres apart, as the hearse passed. Union Minister Narendra Tomar, BJP vice president and former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and MP minister Sajjan Singh Verma, who represented the Kamal Nath government, attended the funeral.

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey paid floral tributes to the departed soul in Bhopal on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments had on Sunday declared state mourning as a mark of respect to Joshi, who was chief minister when the two states were undivided..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

One more dead after coming in contact with chemical spilled on road near Kashmere Gate

A 22-year-old man on Monday succumbed to his injuries sustained two days ago after he and two friends came in contact with an unknown chemical spilled on the road when their motorcycle slipped near Kashmere Gate here, police said. The decea...

J-K faces fight between nationalists versus anti-national forces: Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday said Hindus versus Muslims is not the issue in the union territory but it faces a fight between nationalist and anti-national forces. Raina claimed that the union territory has suffered b...

US Navy secretary 'admitted' to secret deal with Trump: Pentagon chief.

US Navy secretary admitted to a secret deal with Trump Pentagon chief....

Maha govt floor test order on Tuesday:SC, show of strength by Sena-NCP-Cong alliance

The Supreme Court is set to pass an order on Tuesday on holding a crucial floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly to ascertain whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis enjoyed majority, as the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress put up a pub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019