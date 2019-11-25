39 injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

At least 39 people were injured after a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday, officials said. The bus belonging to Tanmay Bus Service fell into the 200-ft deep gorge near the Haren crusher barrier when it was on its way to Jawali, Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

The SP told PTI that the injured persons have been taken to the civil hospital in Jawali. Eleven of them, who are seriously injured, have been referred to the Tanda medical college while others have gone on their own for treatment in a Pathankot hospital in Punjab, he added.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is on to ascertain the cause behind the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)