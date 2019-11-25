International Development News
Development News Edition

India to host naval drill Milan 2020 in March; to see participation of several countries

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:50 IST
India to host naval drill Milan 2020 in March; to see participation of several countries
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Indian Navy will host military drill 'Milan 2020' in March which will witness the participation of several countries, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Monday. In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Naik said 41 nations from South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe that share defence cooperation with India have been invited for the drill.

The countries to whom invitations have been sent are Indonesia, France, Mozambique, Sudan, Israel, Qatar, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Somalia, Kenya, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Myanmar, New Zealand, USA, Tanzania, Comoros, Maldives, Brunei, Philippines, Japan, UK, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Mauritius, Cambodia, Singapore, South Korea, South Africa, Kuwait, Iran, Madagascar, Bangladesh, Russia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles "The government pursues cooperation initiatives with friendly foreign countries, including in Indian Ocean Region, through structured interactions like Staff Talks, Empowered Steering Group. The areas of cooperation include capacity building, marine domain awareness, training, hydrography, technical assistance, operational exercise," Naik said.

In response to another question, Naik said the Army has 6,868 women officers and the Air Force and the Navy have 2,302 and 1,077 respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

EU close to addressing too-big-to-fail financial clearing house issue

European Union governments are close to agreeing new rules for handling failures of clearing houses, increasing the burden on these firms to limit losses that might rock the financial system, EU documents and sources said. The rules could s...

Woman stabbed to death in Haryana's Sonipat

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne men while she was waiting for a bus in Sonipat district of Haryana on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Gohana on Gohana-Rohtak bypass road, Station House Office...

REFILE-UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers set to declare 'climate emergency' ahead of UN conference

A majority of European Union lawmakers hoped to declare a climate emergency on Monday, a week before a United Nations climate conference in Madrid. Members of the European Parliament said the declaration would increase pressure on the incom...

Poor women take the strain as climate change pushes men to leave home

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As climate change drives men in Asia and Africa to abandon their farms and search for jobs further afield, women back home are getting little help to cope with harsher working condi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019