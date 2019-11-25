J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Monday after the ultras attacked a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.
The militants fired on security personnel posted at a motor vehicle checkpoint at Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district late in the evening, a police officer said.
Security forces have taken retaliatory action and an firing is going on, the officer said.
