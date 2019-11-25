International Development News
Development News Edition

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 20:55 IST
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Monday after the ultras attacked a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The militants fired on security personnel posted at a motor vehicle checkpoint at Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district late in the evening, a police officer said.

Security forces have taken retaliatory action and an firing is going on, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Woman stabbed to death in Haryana's Sonipat

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne men while she was waiting for a bus in Sonipat district of Haryana on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Gohana on Gohana-Rohtak bypass road, Station House Office...

REFILE-UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers set to declare 'climate emergency' ahead of UN conference

A majority of European Union lawmakers hoped to declare a climate emergency on Monday, a week before a United Nations climate conference in Madrid. Members of the European Parliament said the declaration would increase pressure on the incom...

Poor women take the strain as climate change pushes men to leave home

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As climate change drives men in Asia and Africa to abandon their farms and search for jobs further afield, women back home are getting little help to cope with harsher working condi...

UPDATE 1-Pound gains as Conservative vote lead promises end to political uncertainty

Sterling climbed back above 1.29 on Monday, drifting further from recent lows, as polls continued to show the ruling Conservatives as runaway favourites to win the Dec. 12 election with a pledge to implement Brexit and halt 3-12 years of po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019