J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Monday after the ultras attacked a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The militants fired on security personnel posted at a motor vehicle checkpoint at Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district late in the evening, a police officer said.

Security forces have taken retaliatory action and an firing is going on, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)