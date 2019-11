The CPI on Mondaydonated around Rs one crore to the Kerala Chief Minister'sDisaster Relief Fund (CMDRF)

The CPI state assistant secretary Sathyan Mokerihanded over to the CMDRF cheques for the amount besides a goldring the party had got as a donation, a press release issuedby the party said here.

