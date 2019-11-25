International Development News
Two Kashmiri political leaders released from house arrest

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced release of two political leaders, who have been under detention since August 5, besides shifting of two others to their houses from the MLA hostel. Dilawar Mir, who is from PDP, and Ghulam Hassan Mir, were under detention for over 110 days and were released by the new union territory administration, officials said.

They are former MLAs, both residents of Baramulla district. They had been under detention at their respective residences from August 5, the day when Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370. Ghulam Hassan was a former minister in Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's cabinet when he became chief minister for the first time in 2002. He later parted ways and formed his own outfit called Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN). Dilawar Mir is also a former minister.

Ashraf Mir and Hakeen Yaseen, who were MLAs in the last state assembly of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, would be shifted to their residences but remain under detention, the officials said. Both Mir and Yaseen were among the 34 political leaders who were lodged at the MLA hostel after being shifted from Centaur hotel in Srinagar.

Earlier, the new UT administration had allowed some of the detained political leaders to visit their homes for few hours. The officials said that there was a possibility that some of the political leaders who were detained in their houses might be allowed to move out of the valley on health grounds.

Thirty-four political detainees were shifted to MLA hostel from the hotel, located on the banks of Dal Lake, on November 18 as Srinagar reeled under harsh winter and the hotel lacked proper heating arrangement, the officials said. The chill took a toll on the health of the detenues, which included leaders from the National Conference, PDP and People's Conference and prominent social activists -- and the security personnel guarding them.

Three former chief ministers -- Farooq Abdulalh, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are also under detention. While senior Abdullah was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act on September 17 and remains confined to his residence, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been detained at different locations in the city. Mehbooba Mufti was recently shifted to a government accommodation in the city from a tourist hut located at the foothills of Zaberwan range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

